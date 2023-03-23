Elephant kills man, injures minor son in Assam's Nagaon

Nagaon: A 42-year-old man was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Nagaon district of Assam, a senior official said on Wednesday.
His minor son sustained critical injuries in the attack, he said.
According to the senior district administration official, the incident took place at Rekapahar Reserve Forest area in Kaliabar sub-division of the district on Tuesday when the father-son duo was returning home on a bicycle.
“They were suddenly attacked by the wild elephant, which came out of a nearby jungle,” the official said.
After getting information, forest and police officials reached the spot, and rushed them to Nagaon Civil Hospital, where doctors declared the 42-year-old man dead, he said.
The minor son is undergoing treatment at a local hospital, the official added.
