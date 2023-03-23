Guwahati: A large group of high school students from six schools located in fringe areas of Orang National Park and Tiger Reserve (OTR) in Darrang district of Assam took part in Second Orang Nature Camp that facilitated them experience the biodiversity of the famed tiger reserve by a close quarter.

The nature camp which was a joint initiative of biodiversity conservation organisation Aaranyak, Orang Tiger Reserve authority, local organisation Wild Wings and supported by David Shepherd Wildlife Foundation (DSWF), UK, was held with an objective to impress the young students about the importance of conservation of nature for the survival of this planet that is home to the entire animal kingdom including human beings.

Various session conducted by different conservation experts tried to educate the young minds on how nature sustains our life and livelihood. They were told through various modes of presentations that everyone has a role to conserve the nature in one’s own way.

The students who were exposed to the rich biodiversity of Orang National Park, which boasts a treasure trove of wildlife including one-horned rhino, Royal Bengal Tiger, pygmy hog, hog deer, and many lesser known faunal and floral species, through visits and exercises undertaken inside it during the camp, were enlightened on the importance of elements in an ecosystem so that they acquire a penchant for conservation of nature and spread the message among their friends and kin.

About 35 students from six schools – Bechimari ME School, Silamari High School, Sirajul Haque High School, Dokhin Borsola High School, Keramot Ali ME School and Ballav Bhai Patel High School – successfully participated in the residential nature camp from March 19 to 22.

Resource persons in the camp including Pradipta Baruah, Director of OTR, Dr Parag Jyoti Deka of Aaranyak, Dibyajyoti Deuri, Range Officer of OTR, Sabrina Begum, Research Scholar from Tezpur University, Swapan Nath, conservation educator from Kaziranga, Dr Jayanta Baruah and Dr Santosh Borkakoty, both Assistant Professors from Mangaldoi College, Arif Hussain, a Manager of Aaranyak, Nejib Ahmed from Wild Wings, Pranab Goswami, organizing officer from Aaranyak, Pranjit Deka, Forest Official of OTR, Abdul Maleque, local conservationist from Orang made valuable presentations and delivered talks on various conservation-oriented topics for the benefit of the students.

“A special focus was placed on Orang National Park in the camp that introduced the students to importance of nature and significance of its conservation. The platform also provided students access to conservation experts who could motivate them to work towards the betterment of the Orang Tiger Reserve in the future.”, Aaranyak official Arif Hussain, who coordinated the nature camp, said.

The Ranger Officer Dibyajyoti Deuri inaugurated the camp on March 19 in presence of two guests from the UK, Eleanor Harvie and Gemma Charles among others. The nature camp was marked by visual presentations, environmental games, group presentations, nature trail and Park safari.

Aaranyak’s officials and members including Gunajit Mazumdar, Gaura Baidya, Sayanika Phukan, Samim Sultana, Khirud Saikia, Bikash Saikia, and Khairul Basher, a local volunteer played key roles in successful completion of the camp.

