Guwahati: The first EV dealership showroom of Northeast was launched in Silchar by Indian electric two-wheeler vehicle company PURE EV on March 23 in the presence of former MLA Aminul Haque Laskar.

The showroom is located at Sonai Road in Silchar and has several electric motorcycles and scooters.

MLA Aminul Haque Laskar inaugurates the new EV dealership showroom in Silchar

On the inauguration of the showroom, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

Rohit Vadera said, “Silchar is a fast-growing city and we are very excited to be

part of the local community and share this journey. This new dealership will be our first exclusive in the state of Assam and also in the North East Region. This is an affirmation of our belief and commitment as we expand our footprint across the region aggressively.

According to the CEO, the company’s vision is to make the state and the country a better place by providing means of sustainable transportation and ensuring environmental protection via a reduction in emissions from petrol and diesel vehicles.

