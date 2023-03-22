Guwahati: Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati organised a student exchange programme under the ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ initiative here on Wednesday, where the institute hosted 157 student delegates and 10 faculty coordinators from three paired Institutes, namely, IIT Jammu, IIM Bangalore and IIT Gandhinagar, the media cell said.

The five-day-long event was organised to strengthen the people-to-people connections between the youth of the Northeast states with other states of India.

The institute organized various learning activities for the student delegates from IIT Jammu, IIM Bangalore, and IIT Gandhinagar during the programme.

During the event, the youths were given multi-dimensional exposure to five main aspects including tourism, traditions, development, people-to-people connections, and technology.

Speaking about the student exchange initiative, Prof Parameswar K. Iyer, Officiating Director, IIT Guwahati, said, “The exchange programme is meticulously developed by the Ministry of Education to provide the youth with an opportunity to connect with the youth of other states and learn about their culture and diversity. It was a great opportunity for the students to get huge exposure, cultural integration and learn new things. IIT Guwahati proudly hosted and introduced the student delegates to the rich history and culture of Assam during their visit.”

As a part of this program, IIT Guwahati also coordinated in sending participants and faculty coordinators to five different institutes which include IIT Gandhinagar, IIT Jammu, IIM Bangalore, JNU Delhi and NITTTR Chandigarh.

The first group of student delegates from Assam left for IIT Gandhinagar in Gujarat on 22 February 2023.

Assam Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu flagged off the student exchange programme and participated in the send-off event.

During their visit to IIT Guwahati, student delegates from different states received the opportunity to visit different tourists spots of attraction including the cultural sites of Nilachal Hills and also interacted with the local weavers of Sualkuchi, which helped the delegates receive insights about the customs and traditions of Assamese culture.

Besides, an interaction session was also conducted for the students with several startup founders where Officiating Director of IIT Guwahati, Prof Parameswar K Iyer, encouraged the young participants to be job providers rather than job seekers.

The opportunity of bringing the youth from different parts of the county and exchanging ideas achieved the essence of Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat.

