Assam Journalist wins Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award

Guwahati: Assam Journalist, Tridip K Mandal has been awarded a Ramnath Goenka award for his documentary ‘Diaries From the Detention Camps of Assam’ in the Uncovering India Invisible (Broadcast Media) category.
Although the award was announced back in 2021, the award ceremony couldn’t be held because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The ceremony for the same was held on March 22, Wednesday in New Delhi.
Tridip Mandal shot the documentary in September 2019, once the final list of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) was announced.
His documentary follows the plight of people held at the Goalpara detention camp on suspicion of being illegal immigrants.
He personally met with the detainees at the camp as well as their family members to understand and tell the story better of what really happens inside those detention camp.
“It’s not a story I have reported on, it’s a story that I have actually lived. Even my family members are out of Assam NRC and the burden of proving our Indian citizenship is still on us. So is the fear of detention camps in the state of Assam,” Mandal says about his story.
