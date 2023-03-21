Three more Amritpal associates brought to Dibrugarh

Dibrugarh: Three more associates of radical preacher Amritpal Singh, including his uncle Harjit Singh, have been brought to the high-security Dibrugarh jail on Tuesday, an Assam Police official said.

Altogether seven members linked to Amritpal Singh’s ‘Waris Punjab De’ (WPD) have been brought here since March 19, including Harjit Singh who was brought in the early hours of Tuesday.

Two WPD members identified as Kulwant Singh Dhaliwal and Gurinder Pal Singh were brought here by a flight from Delhi and whisked to the Dibrugarh Central Jail amidst tight security later in the day, the official said.

Harjit Singh was moved to the Dibrugarh jail by road from Guwahati.

A cavalcade of seven security vehicles took Harjit Singh from the Guwahati airport to the Dibrugarh Central Jail where he was lodged at 7.10 am, the official said.

He gave himself up before the police in the early hours of Monday.

Harjit Singh, who officials say helped his nephew gain control over the accounts of WPD, is among the five people slapped with the National Security Act (NSA), which allows the preventive detention of anyone who could threaten national security or public order.

Earlier on Sunday, four WPD members were brought to the Dibrugarh Central Jail after the Punjab government on Saturday began a major crackdown on the outfit, headed by Amritpal Singh, who is wanted in several criminal cases.

