Boko: The dead body of a woman constable from the Border Security Force (BSF) was discovered under mysterious circumstances inside the battalion complex on the morning of March 20 where she was stationed.

She was based under the Tura headquarters in Meghalaya but had been attached to the 129 battalions of the BSF in Cooch Behar to participate in a karate championship.

Although the BSF has issued preliminary reports claiming the incident to be a case of suicide, the family and relatives of the constable remain dissatisfied with the border force’s account of events. The situation is being treated with sensitivity and care.

Dhritashri Rabha, a 28-year-old karate martial artist and sporting champion for the Border Security Force, travelled to the 129 Battalion in Cooch Behar on 20th July 2022 to participate in a karate competition. She was based at the 45th Battalion BSF in Hallaidiganj, West Garo Hills district of Meghalaya.

Originally from Dakuapara village in Boko, Kamrup district of Assam, Dhritashri was the sole breadwinner of her family. She had recently purchased a plot of land and had spoken to her family until late the previous night. Her neighbour, Chandan Rabha, expressed disbelief at the notion of Dhritashri taking her own life, stating, “We are unable to believe she would take her own life.”

A post-mortem examination has been conducted in Cooch Behar, and the results are currently pending. The BSF personnel took her body from Cooch Behar to her home in Dakuapara on Tuesday morning.

Dhritashri’s sudden death has cast a shadow of mourning over the Boko area, leaving behind her mother, Leela Rabha, her younger sister, Deepsikha Rabha, and other family members.

During her final rites, the BSF personnel fired shots in the air as a sign of respect for Dhritashri.

Dhritashri’s younger sister, Deepsikha Rabha, revealed that they were informed of the incident around 10 am on Monday by one of Dhritashri’s friends from Cooch Behar, but no information was provided by the Cooch Behar BSF battalion. It was only later that the Tura BSF office got in touch with the family.

Deepsikha added, “I personally feel that she didn’t die of suicide, but I suspect it was a murder.”

Dhritashri’s mother, Leela Rabha, stated, “She wanted to come home next month for the Rongali Bihu celebration. Even on Sunday night, she spoke with us very nicely and asked us to prepare a list of necessary items so that she could bring them from the canteen when she comes home on leave.”

