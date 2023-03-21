Guwahati: The Assam government on Monday introduced a legislation in the state assembly to pave the way for appointment in all posts in colleges through an official recruitment board.

Another bill dealing with teachers’ transfers in schools was also brought in by the government in the House.

Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, introducing The Assam College Employees (Provincialisation) (Amendment) Bill, 2023, said the objective of the legislation is to constitute a common selection or recruitment board in the form of Assam College Serivces Recruitment Board (ACSRB) for carrying out the appointments in the colleges.

The bill seeks to do away with the provision of appointment of both teaching and non-teaching staff by the Director of Higher Education, Assam, on the basis of selection and recommendation by the governing body of the respective college.

It proposes that these appointments will be now made by the higher education director on basis of selection and recommendation made by the ACSRB.

The ACSRB will be constituted by the government, with a person of high repute from academic or administrative field, not below the rank of principal secretary, as the chairman.

The board, with a term of two years, will conduct examination and interview for teaching posts such as principal and assistant professor, and non-teaching posts like librarian, junior assistant and peon.

Through The Assam Elementary and Secondary School Teachers (Regulation of Posting and Transfer) (Amendment) Bill, 2023, also introduced by Pegu, it has been sought to streamline transfer and posting of teachers keeping in mind the academic interest of the student community and proper utilisation of manpower.

As per a new provision proposed in the bill, the government “for administrative exigencies may transfer or shift any teacher at any time during a year for rationalisation or shifting of teachers, which is done throughout the year”.

