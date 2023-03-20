Guwahati comes together for 7th edition of 'Open Streets Event'

The seventh edition of the Open Streets Guwahati event took place near Dighalipukhuri on March 19 2023.

The event was inaugurated by Ms Ratna Singh, the GMC Ward Councillor for Ward No. 31 (Dighalipukhuri and Paltanbazar area). Local social worker Manjit Hazarika also attended the event.

Open Streets events are organised across many cities in India and around the world. These non-commercial events are organised by local NGOs and organisations.

The idea is to open up city streets to people of all ages, abilities, and backgrounds, so that they can take part in activities such as cycling, walking, yoga, painting, zumba, group games, roller skating, and martial arts demonstrations for their mental and physical wellbeing.

The main objective of Open Streets is to bring people together to enjoy the importance of car-free streets, physical activities, community engagement, and quality time. Together, we can create a more vibrant, healthy, cleaner, equitable, and livable city.

In Guwahati, the event is organised by ESAF Foundation and Pedal for a Change during the winter season in places that are usually blocked for walking and running in the morning hours.

The event started under a cloudy sky with a yoga session by Priya Tiwari, followed by young skaters from the Roller Skating Association of Assam who demonstrated their skills on roller skates.

The event saw the participation of NDRF personnel who demonstrated the use of Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) as a life-saving technique useful in many emergencies. Young students from Cosmic Grooves dance school from Hatigaon danced and mesmerised the crowd with their moves. The talented singer Rajib Nath enthralled the audience with a couple of songs, while young poet Mousumi Rajbongshi (Wissenmonk artist) recited her poems.

The event ended with high-voltage performances by Deepjyoti Lahon and Babul Debnath from Decathlon, who demonstrated their stunt skills on an MTB cycle and roller skates respectively.

The support from Spokehub Cycles, Cyclo-a-plant, and De KAV restaurant was great. Even though a few activities such as Art Competition and Group games had to be cancelled due to the rains, the energy levels of the participants and audience were quite high.

The next edition of Open Streets Guwahati is expected to take place between October and December 2023.

