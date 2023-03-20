Full Bench of Election Commission to visit Assam for delimitation

Guwahati: Prior to the delimitation exercise of constituencies in Assam, the full bench of the Election Commission of India will meet and hold discussion with various stakeholders, including political parties and civil society.

According to an official release on Saturday, the full bench of the Election Commission, comprising Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar and two Election Commissioners Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel, will be visiting Assam from March 26 to 28 to hold talks with various sections.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

“The Commission has decided to visit Assam for knowing the ground reality and expectations of the stakeholders and general public on the ongoing delimitation exercise in the state,” it added.

The Election Commission of India has been entrusted for the delimitation of Assembly and Parliamentary constituencies of Assam.

“During this period, the Commission will interact with political parties, public representatives, civil societies, social organizations and state administration officials, including District Election Officers and Deputy Commissioners, to gather first hand information,” the release said.

In order to receive inputs concerning the ongoing process of delimitation, the Commission expects that all stakeholders will cooperate in the endeavour and will provide valuable suggestions so that the task is completed timely, it added.

The preliminary works to start the delimitation exercise have begun and the final job will begin after the CEC’s visit in the last week of this month, a senior official from the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer told PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

On December 31, 2022, the Assam Cabinet had decided to merge four districts with their parents from where they were carved out and made separate districts. Biswanath with Sonitpur, Hojai with Nagaon, Tamulpur with Baksa and Bajali with Barpeta were merged.

The decisions to merge the districts were taken just a day before the Election Commission had imposed a ban on creating new administrative units in Assam from January 1, 2023 as the poll panel would undertake the delimitation exercise in the state.

The administrative jurisdiction of some villages and a few towns were also changed at the state cabinet meeting, held in New Delhi.

In March this year, the Gauhati High Court issued two notices to the Assam government asking to explain why it had dissolved Hojai and Biswanath districts within four weeks.

Also Read | Gauhati HC issues notice to Assam govt over dissolution of districts

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









