Assam: IGNCA observes 36th Foundation Day

Guwahati: The 36th Foundation Day of Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts, an autonomous institution of the Ministry of Culture, was observed by the North East Regional Centre of IGNCA in Guwahati.

The Regional Centre organised a cultural evening to mark the occasion.

Suresh Goduka, Regional Director of IGNCA North East Regional Centre Suresh Goduka, welcomed the guests to the programme and elucidated IGNCA’s objectives and aims.

He mentioned that IGNCA’s North East Regional Centre will continue the work mandated for the organisation with vigour and passion to cover the entire North East region.

The cultural evening started with a Borgeet recital by national award-winning singer Tarali Sarma. It was followed by a lecture demonstration on folk musical traditions of the North East by Hirak Jyoti Sarma from the performing arts department of Mahapurush Srimanta Vishwavidyalay. Radio artistes Narayan Kalita, Arup Kalita and Hirakjyoti Baishya accompanied him.

Students from Cotton University led by Upasana Thangjen enthralled the guests with their performance of Thougal Jagoi: Meitei (Manipur) folk dance, Ranjan Bezbaruah and his team performed Sanskrit rendition of a few North Eastern songs.

North Eastern musical medley was performed by the Luit Sapori troupe led by Chow Pritom Bora. The performances concluded with a violin performace on the folk and traditional tunes of North East by Manoj Baruah and Dr. Purabi Sarma and their team from Guwahati School of Music.

Assistant High Commissioner of Bangladesh Ruhul Amin, Vice Chancellor, University of Science and Technology Meghalaya and formerly vice-chancellor of four universities including Nagaland Central University Prof G. D. Sharma, Director of Centre for Performing Arts in the Gauhati University Prof Asha Kuthari, Chairman of Pollution Control Board Assam Dr Amp Mishra, Convener of Indian Red Cross Society Dr Bishnu Prasad Adhikary, General Manager of IDBI Bank DR Ajanta Phatowali, Senior social worker of Sanskar Bharati Purvottar Parag Agarwalla graced the event as guests of honour.

An audio-visual presentation of IGNCA’s North East Regional Centre’s journey and achievements was showcased to the guests.

