Doomdooma: Forest department personnel rescued an injured adult leopard from Khobong Tea Estate near Talap Forest Range Office in the Tinsukia district on Sunday.

Tea garden workers discovered the injured leopard in the morning and informed the forest department.

According to the officials, the leopard was found lying in the middle of a tea plantation after being hit by an unknown vehicle while crossing the NH-37 road the previous night. “Tea garden workers discovered the injured leopard in the morning and informed the forest department,” an official said.

The forest personnel tranquillized the leopard and sent it to the Rescue Centre of Wildlife Trust of India, Guijan in Tinsukia for treatment, the official added.

Tinsukia district’s shrinking forests are a major cause for leopards and other wildlife animals to venture out into tea gardens or residential areas in search of food. It’s important for people to be aware of the impact of their actions on wildlife, and for authorities to take steps to protect these animals and their habitats.

