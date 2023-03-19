Lumpi: During the 30th Annual Conference of the Kamrup District Gorkha Kalyan Committee, held on March 18th of this year, Arjun Chetry, the Kamrup District President of Assam Gorkha Sanmilani, questioned why the government failed to properly conduct exams HSCL exams properly.

Chetry’s remark was in response to SEBA‘s question paper leak matters. The conference was a day-long program held at Sundarpur village under the Lumpi area along the Assam-Meghalaya border. Fifteen regional committee members, along with local residents, attended the conference. The executive members of the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council, including Sumit Rabha, Sonaram Rabha, Aditya Rabha, Nagarmal Swargiyary, and other Rabha and Gorkha leaders, also participated in the event.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

The Kamrup District Gorkha Kalyan Sammittee held its 30th Annual Conference with a day-long program on March 18th, in Sundarpur village under the Lumpi area along the Assam-Meghalaya border. The conference was attended by fifteen regional committee members and local residents. Executive members of the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council, including Sumit Rabha, Sonaram Rabha, Aditya Rabha, Nagarmal Swargiyary, and other Rabha and Gorkha leaders, also participated in the event.

During the open session of the conference, Arjun Chetry questioned both the state government and Assam CM Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma about their failure to properly conduct a critical exam.

“Due to these obstacles in the exam, students of the area are suffering from mental pressures. This is a very unfortunate incident and from this, the students of the Lumpi area are suffering much more than in other places,” alleged Chetry.

“Supposed they prepared for a subject of the examination, but due to lack of internet connection and electricity, they didn’t get the news of exam cancellation, so next they reached the examination hall after travelling around 40 kilometres and then got the news about question paper leak and exam cancellation. So, they break down mentally at that time, hence the government should understand the situation,” added Chetry.

“Only those with whom it happens to know how painful it is, the government should give their importance to this matter, it is not good as some people played with the student’s lives and future,” added Chetry.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The 30th Annual Conference of the Kamrup District Gorkha Kalyan Sammittee was presided over by Dulal Rana, the President of Kamrup District Gorkha Kalyan Parishad, and Kailash Sharma, the Secretary.

Arjun Chetry highlighted that the state government takes strict measures during government job examinations, but the same level of importance is not given to the SEBA HSLC examination. He expressed his concern that the government tends to shift blame to the employees when things go wrong, but they must also take responsibility for any negative outcomes and ensure the smooth and safe conduct of examinations. Arjun Chetry urged the state government and Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, to take accountability for such incidents.

Meanwhile, Nagarmal Swargiary, Executive Member of RHAC said in his speech in the open session that the Lumpi area is a very remote and underdeveloped area which falls under Kamrup District. And also a naturally beautiful and border dispute place, where Assam CM sometimes comes when some problems happen due to the border dispute.

“So I request to the Chief Minister of Assam, Please do visit Lumpi not only when anything happens, do visit the Lumpi area with some development schemes,” added Swargiary in his speech.

Also Read | Assam: Leopard hit by vehicle on NH-37 rescued by forest department

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









