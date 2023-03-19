Tinsukia: Four members of an outfit headed by Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh, who were arrested in Punjab, have been brought to Assam’s Dibrugarh on Saturday night where they will be kept in Central Jail, police said.
The accused were led by a 27-member team of Punjab Police, including the IG (Prison) of the Punjab Police.
“The four are currently kept in Dibrugarh central jail,” a police officer said, without elaborating further.
The Punjab government had on Saturday launched a major crackdown against Singh, a radical Sikh preacher and Khalistan sympathiser, with the police arresting 78 members of the outfit headed by him, officials said.
The security around the central jail has been tightened in an unprecedented manner.
Attempts to speak to the Superintendent of Dibrugarh Police, the Additional Superintendent of Police, and the Officer-in-Charge of Dibrugarh Police Station turned futile, as the Assam Police is keeping complete silence on the development as of now.
(This is a developing story)
