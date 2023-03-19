4 Assam Civil Service officers suspended for MPLAD fund 'irregularities'

Guwahati: Four Assam Civil Service (ACS) officers have been suspended for alleged financial irregularities in the execution of projects under the MP Local Area Development Fund, officials said.

The CM’s Special Vigilance Cell had carried out an inquiry into the allegations and detected “irregularities and anomalies” in the execution of works and utilisation of funds of Rajya Sabha MP Ajit Kumar Bhuyan for 2021-22 and 2022-23, they said.

All the accused have been placed under immediate suspension, pending drawal of departmental proceedings, an official order said on Saturday.

The suspended officers include the deputy secretary in the Home and Political Department, and the additional deputy commissioner and the assistant commissioner of Kamrup Metropolitan.

