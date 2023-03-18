Masterminds of Assam paper leak being brought to CID HQ

Guwahati: The two teachers identified as masterminds of the Assam class 10 board examination question paper leak are being brought to Guwahati from Lakhimpur on Saturday, a police officer said.

A juvenile accused and another teacher are also on their way along with the duo, he added.

“The main accused, Pranab Dutta and Kumud Rajkhowa, have left for Guwahati around 8.15 am from Lakhimpur Sadar police station. Another teacher and a student are also in the same convoy,” the officer said.

They are expected to reach the CID headquarters here by evening, travelling a distance of about 380 km by road.

Dutta was detained by the police from Majuli on Thursday evening, while Rajkhowa had surrendered at Lakhimpur on Friday.

They are teachers in different schools, with Dutta facing the charge of taking out the question paper sets and circulating those with Rajkhowa’s help.

Both were produced before a court on Friday evening and taken into police custody.

Dutta, Rajkhowa and the other teacher arrested with them on Friday have been suspended by the Education Department.

A total of 31 people, including several juveniles, have so far been arrested in the question paper leak case, Assam Police spokesperson Prasanta Kumar Bhuyan had said on Friday.

Two instances of question paper leak of class 10 exams conducted by the Board of Secondary Education, Assam, (SEBA) has come to light, leading to the cancellation of both tests.

The general science exam, scheduled for Monday, was cancelled the night before, while the Modern Indian Language (MIL) and English papers, slated for Saturday, were declared cancelled by SEBA on Thursday night.

The first exam that was cancelled will now be held on March 30, while the other on April 1.

Director General of Police (DGP) G P Singh, addressing a press conference here on Friday, had said the CID, which is investigating the case, has been able to establish the chain of events leading to the leak of the question papers and circulation.

“We have enough physical evidence with us in the case,” he said.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had on Thursday conceded in the assembly that the general science question paper leak was a “failure” of his government.

Protests by organisations as well as examinees have been continuing in the state since the matter came to light.

Also Read | Assam: Students protest after 2nd exam cancelled due to paper leak

