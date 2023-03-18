Assam Governor reviews Kamrup Metropolitan projects, security

Guwahati: Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria has reviewed the progress of implementation of developmental schemes, besides the law and order situation in Kamrup Metropolitan district.

Top civil and police administration officers and other stakeholders were present at the review meeting on Friday, a Raj Bhavan press release said.

Kataria took stock of the status of the schemes undertaken by departments like Agriculture, Horticulture, Public Health Engineering, Education and Guwahati Municipal Corporation.

He directed the administration to take special initiatives to ensure that the fruits of all government schemes reach the lowest strata of society at the earliest.

Kamrup Metropolitan Deputy Commissioner Pallav Gopal Jha apprised the governor of the various developmental works currently going on in the district.

Stressing the need for rainwater harvesting, the governor said it can be collected and stored for sustainable water management.

Highlighting that agriculture and horticulture are the major contributors to the socioeconomic development of the state, he asked the District Agricultural Officer to ensure that all the schemes reach the intended beneficiaries.

The governor said he would extend all possible support from his end for early completion of the ongoing projects in the district.

Commissioner of Police Diganta Barah apprised Kataria of the prevailing law and order situation in the city, the release added.

