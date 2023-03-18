Boko: The All Rabha Students’ Union (ARSU) along with several Rabha organisations on Friday staged a torchlight protest rally from ARSU office at Kenduguri to Boko police station, demanding the inclusion of Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC) in the Sixth Schedule of the constitution.

Over 500 hundred people led by ARSU general secretary Pradip Rabha took part in the protest rally.

According to the protesters, Boko Police stopped the rally and snatched the handmade bamboo torchlights.

It is to be mentioned that the All Rabha Students Union (ARSU), All Rabha Women Council (ARWC), Sixth Schedule Demand Committee (SSDC) and other Rabha organisations have been demanding the government for inclusion of RHAC in the Sixth Schedule.

Pradip Rabha, general secretary of ARSU, said, “The police initially tried to stop the protest rally but later allowed us to continue the protest without torchlights. All regional committees of ARSU across Assam had taken out the torchlight rally.”

Rabha said, “To protect our land and people from illegal migration, we have been demanding the inclusion of Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC) in the Sixth Schedule.”

Rabha said, “BJP promised us to fulfill our long-pending demand in 2016. So we supported them. I request the Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sharma to fulfill our demands.”

“We now feel that BJP promised to fulfill our demand because of their political gains. But it seems the government is ignoring us. We urge the State government to look into the matter seriously,” he added.

The organisations are also mulling to hold protest rallies from Boko to Dhupdhara and from Dudhnai to Dhupdhara on March 29.

