Over 8,600 drug traffickers nabbed in Assam in two years: Minister

Guwahati: The Assam government on Thursday said a total of 8,632 drug traffickers were arrested in the state during the last two years.

Presenting the budget for 2023-24 in the assembly, Finance Minister Ajanta Neog said the BJP-led government waged a “full-scale war” on the drug menace.

“As on March 2, 2023, 5,191 cases have been registered under NDPS Act and 8,632 drug traffickers have been arrested,” she said.

Neog said 221 kg of heroin, 67,864 kg of ganja and 3,317 kg of poppy straw, among other contraband items, have been seized from the traffickers’ possession during the tenure of the present government.

“Moreover, till December 31, 2022, 203 cases of human trafficking were registered, 173 human traffickers arrested and 358 victims rescued,” she said.

“Further, Assam has for the first time in recent history recorded zero poaching of the rhinos in the year 2022,” the minister said in her budget speech.

