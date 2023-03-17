Guwahati: In a bid to maintain railway tracks in proper condition and provide a safe and comfortable journey to rail passengers, N. F. Railway has undertaken several track renewal works during the month of February.

As a result of the increased effort on track renewal works, N. F. Railway has achieved 2nd place by securing 90.5% in overall performance amongst all 16 zones during the month of February.

42.51 km of plain tracks have been deep screened by cleaning the impervious layers of dust, sand ashes, etc from ballast during February, making cumulative progress of 298.04 km from April to February of this current financial year.

The sleeper renewal of 15.78 track kilometres (TKM) has been done during the month of February, making cumulative progress of 153.50 TKM in the month. Turnout renewals of 1.50 equivalent sets have been done during February, thereby making cumulative progress of 199.50 sets up in the month.

Besides, rail renewal of 42.62 TKM has been done during February, making cumulative progress of 415.05 TKM in the month. 24 numbers of bridges have been rehabilitated during the month of February, making cumulative progress of 211 bridges in the month.

Moreover, 1640.53 kilometres of track have been tested by USFD (Ultra Sonic Flaw Detection) machine during the month of February, making cumulative progress of 19260.79 kilometres in the month. USFD technique is carried out to detect flaws like cracks and timely removal of defective rails for safety.

The maintenance of tracks at regular intervals has resulted in smooth operations of trains and provided a better riding experience for passengers. The increased emphasis given to safety measures for railway tracks has led to the safer running of trains with increased speed and better riding experience.

