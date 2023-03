Jairam playing Chief Saboteur: Himanta on Ramesh's prompt to Rahul

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday took a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi being apparently prompted by party colleague Jairam Ramesh during a press conference, by terming the economist-turned-politician Congress’s “Chief Saboteur”.

He also ridiculed those who believe that Gandhi will emerge as a challenger to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

“I feel nothing but sorry for the so-called secularists and leftists who harbour high hopes, expecting this man to defeat Hon PM @narendramodi ji and become PM,” Sarma wrote on Twitter.

I feel nothing but sorry for the so called secularists and leftists who harbour high hopes, expecting this man to defeat Hon PM Shri @narendramodi ji and become PM



And Jairam seems to be playing the role of Chief Saboteur. Tutoring with mic on…strange pic.twitter.com/V5Df1NUAFq — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) March 17, 2023

“And Jairam seems to be playing the role of Chief Saboteur. Tutoring with mic on strange,” the former Congressman-turned-BJP leader added, sharing a video clip of 26 seconds.

In the transcript of the clip, as shared by Sarma, Gandhi is initially shown saying “unfortunately I am a member of parliament” at which Ramesh, seated to his left, intervenes and purportedly tells Gandhi that “they can make a joke” of it.

The senior partyman then asks Gandhi to rephrase it as unfortunately for you and the latter resumes his address with the re-framed sentence.

Gandhi, who is being attacked by the BJP for his democracy under attack in India remarks in the UK, had addressed a press conference in the national capital on Thursday, after being disallowed from defending himself in the Lok Sabha and said if Indian democracy was functioning, he would be able to say his piece in Parliament, asserting that it is a test of democracy.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also read | Entire exam system will be analysed, rectified: Assam minister

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories