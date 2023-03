Entire exam system will be analysed, rectified: Assam minister

Guwahati: With two tests of the state board-conducted Class 10 exams cancelled within a week following leak of question papers, Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on Friday asserted that the entire examination system will be analysed and rectified.

Admitting that there are “lapses in the system”, he said the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) has to figure out where the problems are and take corrective measures.

“We have to rectify it together,” Pegu told reporters here.

Days after the general science question paper leak of the Class 10 state board exam, the Assamese paper also got leaked, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said on Thursday evening.

“All the Modern Indian Language (MIL) subject papers, including Alternative English, which were to be held tomorrow, have been cancelled as a precautionary step, as one of the accused revealed about leaking the Assamese question paper. The new dates will be announced by SEBA today,” Pegu said.

In Karbi Anglong, West Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao districts, students study English (in lieu) instead of MIL Assamese.

In addition to Assamese, the other MIL subjects are Bengali, Bodo, Hindi, Manipuri, Hmar, Nepali, Mizo, Khasi, Garo, Karbi and Urdu

The general science question paper of the Class 10 matriculation exam was leaked on Sunday night, and the exam scheduled on Monday was cancelled thereafter.

According to a SEBA notification, the examination for the subject will now be held on March 30.

The CID is investigating the case and among those arrested are several students.

