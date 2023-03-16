Over 1.50 lakh illegal foreigners detected in Assam, 30,067 deported

Guwahati: Over 1.50 lakh illegal immigrants have been identified according to the Assam Accord so far and more than 30,000 of them have been deported from the state, the Assembly was informed on Wednesday.

In a written reply to a query by AGP MLA Ramendra Narayan Kalita, Implementation of Assam Accord Minister Atul Bora said a total of 1,53,129 immigrants staying illegally in Assam have been detected so far through the Foreigners Tribunal (FT).

“Out of them, 32,193 came before 1971 and 1,20,936 came after 1971,” he added.

The government has so far deported 30,067 illegal foreigners from Assam, the minister said without sharing details of their country of origin.

According to the Assam Accord, names of all foreigners coming to Assam on or after March 25, 1971 would be detected, deleted from electoral rolls and steps would be taken to deport them.

Regarding barbed fencing along India-Bangladesh border, Bora said that 98.5 per cent work has been completed.

“Due to objections by the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), fencing work for 4.35 km of border in Cachar-Karimganj area is remaining,” he added.

Besides, the fence could not be erected along 6.11 km of the border in Dhubri-Mankachar as it passes through low-lying areas, the minister said.

