Guwahati: Two persons were killed by lightning as thunderstorms lashed different parts of Assam on Wednesday, official reports said.

One person was killed in Darrang district, while another died in Kamrup metropolitan, an Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) report said.

One Majuruddin (60) was killed after being struck by lightning in Kharpori village of Darrang district, it said.

The ASDMA report also said that an 11-year-old girl, Mamta Begum, died due to lightning strike in Satgaon area of Guwahati.

As per a warning issued by the Regional Metrological Centre, Guwahati, one to two spells of light to moderate thunderstorms with hail is likely to occur in Guwahati over next two days.

Rains are also forecasted in different parts of the state during the period, it added.

