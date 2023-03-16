Gauhati HC issues notice to Assam govt over dissolution of districts

Guwahati: The Gauhati High Court has issued notices to the Assam government, seeking explanation as to why it had dissolved Hojai and Biswanath districts, within four weeks.

A division bench of Chief Justice Sandeep Mehta and Justice Kardak Ete issued the notices while hearing two PILs, and asked the state government to file an affidavit within four weeks, the petitioners’ advocate Santanu Borthakur told PTI.

On December 31, the Assam Cabinet had decided to merge Biswanath with Sonitpur along with it, Hojai with Nagaon, Tamulpur with Baksa and Bajali with Barpeta were also merged.

The decision to join the districts was taken a day before the Election Commission had imposed a ban on creating new administrative units in Assam from January 1, 2023, as the poll panel undertook the delimitation exercise in the state.

The administrative jurisdiction of some villages and a few towns were also changed at the state cabinet meeting held in New Delhi.

