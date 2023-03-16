Cache of arms and ammunition unearthed in Assam

Diphu (Assam): A buried cache of arms and ammunition, including an AK series rifle and pistols, was unearthed in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district, a senior police officer said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team carried out an operation in Doidak in Dokmoka Police Station area on Wednesday night and dug out an AK-56 rifle, a 9mm pistol, a .32 calibre pistol, a sten gun and ammunition, Karbi Anglong Superintendent of Police Sanjib Kumar Saikia said.

However, he did not speculate whether the arms and ammunition belonged to any militant outfit.

“Though we don’t have reports of any new extremist organisation being formed in the district, the police are always on the alert. We can confirm whom the cache belonged to only after a thorough investigation,” he added.

