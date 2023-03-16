Diphu (Assam): A buried cache of arms and ammunition, including an AK series rifle and pistols, was unearthed in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district, a senior police officer said on Thursday.
Acting on a tip-off, a police team carried out an operation in Doidak in Dokmoka Police Station area on Wednesday night and dug out an AK-56 rifle, a 9mm pistol, a .32 calibre pistol, a sten gun and ammunition, Karbi Anglong Superintendent of Police Sanjib Kumar Saikia said.
However, he did not speculate whether the arms and ammunition belonged to any militant outfit.
EASTMOJO PREMIUM
Help sustain honest journalism.
“Though we don’t have reports of any new extremist organisation being formed in the district, the police are always on the alert. We can confirm whom the cache belonged to only after a thorough investigation,” he added.
Also read | Gorukhuti eviction site: Assam govt earns Rs 1.51 crore from agri project
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- From Ukhrul to Wisconsin: Farmers’ son to work in the US as scientist
- Cache of arms and ammunition unearthed in Assam
- Oppn leaders form human chain in Parl premises, demand JPC probe into Adani issue
- Arunachal chopper crash: Two army personnel killed in accident
- Assam: Over 70 people, 80 elephants die every year due to human-animal conflict
- China’s experience with mobile payments gives pros and cons of cashless society