Assam Cabinet approves green power projects, low-cost air services

Guwahati: The Assam government on Thursday approved the implementation of seven green power projects with a cumulative capacity of 620 MW, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The government has also decided to operate low-cost air services on non-UDAN routes, he said.

Sharing decisions of a state Cabinet meeting here on Twitter, Sarma said decisions for streamlining the recruitment of college faculty, compensation for land acquisition and employment of safai karmacharis (cleaners) were also taken.

He said in-principle approval was given to the implementation of green power projects with a cumulative capacity of 620 MW under a joint venture between Assam Power Generation Company Ltd (APGCL) and OIL.

The projects include 70 MW Sonbeel Floating Solar Power Project, 100 MW Tezpur Agrivoltaic Project, 40 MW Golaghat Floating Solar Power Project and 200 MW Margherita Solar Power Project.

A 50 MW Lower Kopili Agricoltaic Project, 60 MW Chandrapur PSP with Solar Power Project and 100 MW Batadrava Agricoltaic Project were also approved.

Sarma said the projects will be funded in a debt-equity ratio of 80:20 with no liability on state government.

These projects will have the potential to generate 1,465 jobs during the construction phase of 12 months, and 268 openings for the operation phase for a period of 25 years.

“Around 125 small producer organisations and 1,250 farmers and their families will also be benefitted from the agro voltaic projects,” the CM claimed.

The Cabinet also approved a 70 MW Solar Power Plant at Khudigaon Part II under Bilasipara revenue circle in Dhubri for the sale of power to Assam Power Distribution Company Ltd (APDCL).

The proposed solar power plant will be developed in Build-Own-Operate mode by Solar Power Generator, Sarma said.

He said low-cost air services will be operationalised on non-UDAN routes and Assam Tourism Development Corporation (ATDC) will execute an MoU with FlyBig Airline for the purpose.

In the first phase, such flights will operate on Dibrugarh-Guwahati and Guwahati-Silchar routes on a pilot basis for three months. Services to connect other important towns will be added gradually, he added.

The airlines will sell tickets at market price, which cannot exceed Rs 4,500 even during peak demand, and the state government will provide viability gap funding through ATDC for the operation of such air services, he added.

For streamlining recruitment in colleges, Assam College Services Recruitment Board will be constituted for the selection of principals and assistant professors, the CM said.

