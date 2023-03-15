Get Ready to Laugh and Love with 'Ki Kowa, Dosti..!

Guwahati: Kenny Basumatary and his team are set to entertain audiences once again with their latest youthful comedy film titled “Ki Kowa, Dosti..!” following the success of their previous movie, “Local Utpaat.“

The film’s trailer was launched on March 14 by Dr Lima Das, with the release date set for April 28 in cinemas.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

Kenny shared that the film revolves around the small adventures and misadventures of friends living together, which many of us can relate to, having lived in hostels, messes, and rented houses.

The cast of fresh faces includes Rupashree Phukan, Shruti Hussain, Rimi Deori, Saju Ahmed, Kaushik Nath, Jatin Das, and Dipjyoti Dutta.

Saju, a veteran comedian, and Kaushik, who starred in “Local Utpaat” and “Bornodi Bhotiai,” will also join the cast, along with Jatin and Dipjyoti, who are typically cast as goondas in Kenny’s films but were promoted to leading roles in “Ki Kowa, Dosti.”

The movie also features guest appearances by acclaimed actors like Bibhuti Bhushan Hazarika, Gayatri Sharma, Bibhash Sinha, Utkal Hazowari, and Rubul Boro.

The team worked to upgrade everything, from shooting with a Black Magic 6k Pro camera to having a proper production designer, Kulanandini Mahanta, director of “Emuthi Puthi,” to give the film a vivid, colourful look. Poonam Gurung, the costume stylist of “Local Utpaat,” also worked on the film.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Dr. Lima Das, known for her work in “Aamis,” recommended “Ki Kowa, Dosti!” to those who want to experience love, laughter, and friendship.

Kenny shared that he was inspired to recreate the vibe and feel of popular shows like “Friends,” and “Ki Kowa Dosti” is his attempt to capture that same essence – a film that friends and families can enjoy time and time again.

Also Read | High air pollution in Guwahati comes up for discussion in Assam Assembly

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









