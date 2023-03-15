Guwahati: The Royal Centre for Act East Policy Studies along with the Department of Economics, Royal Global University held a panel discussion here on ‘Developmental Issues, Common Interests and Policies in South Asia, South East Asia and Eastern Asia.

The discussion held on March 13-14, 2023, focussed mainly on the aspects of ‘challenges and opportunities’ and ‘collaborative research’ involved in the developmental issues, common interests and policies in the countries of South Asia, South East Asia and Eastern Asia.

The panel was graced by Prof Dieter Reinhardt of CATS Heidelberg University, Germany, Prof Anja Desiree Senz, Vice Rector of Heidelberg University, Germany and Dr Simanta Kalita, an expert in Biodiversity, Project Manager of PISA. The event was moderated by Sanjoy Hazarika.

Prof Swabera Islam, coordinator of the Royal Centre for Act East Policy Studies has thrown light on the rationale of holding this event as countries of South Asia, South East Asia and East Asia have become the cynosure of all eyes owing to their geo-political and strategic location.

Prof Anjya Desiree Senz informed the house about the research facilities and academic program at Heidelberg University.

On the other hand, Dr Reinhardt discussed development issues exclusive to South Asia, and South and East Asia.

The panel discussion was followed by a question-answer round with the audience.

Vice Chancellor of Royal Global Univeristy Prof S.P. Singh, discussed the region’s crucial role geopolitically and in the economics of the world, highlighting India being a determining player with the northeast being its corridor to great potential and economic as well as cultural progress.

He further encouraged the audience to harvest the research potential with respect to Act East Policy and underlined the influence this policy would bring about in the individual lives of everyone involved.

