Over Rs 3.68cr spent on Assam Cabinet meetings: Minister

Guwahati: The Assam government has spent over Rs 3.68 crore for holding Cabinet meetings in nine districts since September 2021, Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass said on Tuesday.

The highest expenditure of Rs 1,13,92,399 was incurred for a Cabinet meeting held at Haflong in Dima Hasao district, he said.

Replying to a question by Congress legislator Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha in the Assembly, the General Administration Department minister provided the information on the amount spent for hosting the Cabinet meetings in these nine districts.

The expenditure incurred in some of these meets include Rs 55,54,034 in Bongaigaon, Rs 48,42,173 in Jorhat and Rs 35,15,912 in Dibrugarh.

An amount of Rs 21,79,129 was spent on holding a Cabinet meeting in Kamrup Metropolitan district, where state capital Dispur is situated.

The total expenses incurred by the state exchequer is Rs 3,68,30,116, as per the data submitted by Dass.

The minister, however, did not specify the number of Cabinet sittings for which the amount has been spent.

On Purkayastha’s query regarding the status of the implementation of the decisions taken at these meetings, the minister said the information is not available with his department in terms of numbers as the decisions pertain to different departments.

The Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government has been holding Cabinet meetings periodically in different districts since September 2021.

