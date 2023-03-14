Cong walks out of Assam Assembly over suspension of MLA

Guwahati: Congress MLA Jakir Hussain Sikdar was suspended from Assam Assembly on Tuesday which led the party lawmakers to stage a walkout in protest immediately afterwards.

Jakir Hussain Sikdar was suspended by Speaker Biswajit Daimary during Question Hour for insisting on asking a supplementary query despite being refused permission to do so.

The Congress legislator had sought to know how many days of work had been sanctioned under MGNREGA in the state last year during a question related to it.

As he was not the main questioner, Daimary refused to allow Sikdar the supplementary question and asked him to resume his seat.

As the MLA persisted on raising his query, the speaker ordered his suspension from the House for the day.

As a mark of protest, all Congress MLAs walked out of the House along with Sikdar for the rest of the Question Hour.

They maintained that Sikdar had not created any scene which required him to be suspended by the speaker.

At the end of Question Hour, the Congress legislators returned to the House and deputy leader of Opposition Rakibul Hussain requested the speaker to allow the legislator to return.

Accepting the request, Daimary allowed Sikdar to attend the proceedings for rest of the day.

