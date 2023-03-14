Guwahati: The Assam government has initiated necessary steps to provide one lakh government jobs to people, and at least 40,000 appointments will be made in May, state finance minister Ajanta Neog said on Tuesday.
She also said that recruitment for another 40,000 posts has been done earlier.
The remaining gap will also be filled up soon, Neog told the Assembly, in reply to a question by Independent legislator Akhil Gogoi on BJP’s poll promise to provide one lakh jobs by March 31, 2022.
“The process to appoint of one lakh unemployed people has begun. Once the recruitment process is over, appointments will be given in a phased manner,” she said.
Gogoi, however, claimed that the government had been providing misleading recruitment figures at different forums and same candidates have been selected for different posts.
“The BJP had promised to provide one lakh government jobs in one year, but it has not been able to do so,” the Raijor Dal president added.
CPI(M) legislator Manoranj Talukdar also expressed dissatisfaction over the minister’s reply and pointed out that the BJP assumed power almost two years ago, but has “failed to live up to its promise”.
