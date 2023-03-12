Silchar: A 19-year-old youth from Karimganj district in southern Assam was killed in Bengaluru after being hit by a speeding car.

According to reports, Ripon Rabidas, who had migrated from his native place Chargola in Karimganj district to Bengaluru in search of a job, was hit by a speeding car (KA-19 ML-9753) on the night of March 7 while he was returning to his rented house from work at a garment factory.

He was seriously injured and taken to a hospital by his brother Ratan, who also works in Bengaluru, and local residents. Police arrived at the scene and carried out the necessary formalities. Ripon remained under treatment since the accident, but he could not survive and was declared dead by hospital authorities around 2 pm on March 12.

Ripon and his brother Ratan had been living and working in Bengaluru for several months, leaving their hometown in search of a better life for themselves and their family, according to their relatives.

The news of Ripon’s tragic death has shattered the family, who are struggling to come to terms with the loss.

Ripon is not the only person from the Barak Valley region to have died in another state in recent times. In the past year alone, at least nine people from the area have lost their lives in different states.

On February 19, a 21-year-old delivery agent named Kamil Ahmed Mazumder from Chiparsangan in Hailakandi district was killed in a road accident in Bengaluru while working for a food delivery company.

On January 4, 2023, Nibashish Paul, a youth from Cachar district’s Katigorah, was murdered in Bengaluru. Jahar Jyoti Deb, a 40-year-old man from Karimganj district, was killed in a road accident in New Delhi on November 18, 2022.

On October 25, 2022, Munna Goala, a 25-year-old man from the Cachar district, died under mysterious circumstances in Bengaluru. His severed head and other body parts were found on a railway track in the state.

On October 17, 2022, Almas Uddin, a 26-year-old JCB driver from West Lakhipur in Patharkandi, Karimganj district, died in a road accident in Mizoram’s Mamit district.

In addition, Suhel Ahmed, a 20-year-old youth from Katanpur under Jherjheri GP in the Patharkandi assembly constituency in Karimganj district, died in a road accident in Bengaluru in September of last year.

Another incident occurred in August last year when Yusuf Ali, a youth from Maguracherra under the Ratabari assembly constituency in Karimganj district, died under mysterious circumstances at a hospital in Bengaluru.

In July last year, Saidul Rahman Laskar, a 25-year-old youth from Hailakandi district, died after falling from a five-storey building in Bengaluru.

In February last year, Abul Mansoor Laskar, a mechanical engineer from Katagaon, Rajyeshwarpur, Part-VII in Lala in Hailakandi district, died in a gas cylinder blast in Bengaluru.



