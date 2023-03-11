First-of-its-kind trans tea stall set up at Guwahati railway station

Guwahati: In a landmark initiative, the Indian Railways has set up a tea stall at Guwahati station which will be fully operated and managed by members of the transgender community.

The idea to open the ‘Trans tea stall’ was generated and implemented by the North East Frontier Railway (NFR) to empower the community, its spokesperson Sabyasachi De said.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

The NFR collaborated with All Assam Transgender Association for the initiative, he said.

The ‘Trans Tea Stall’ on platform number one of Guwahati station was inaugurated by NF Railway General Manager Anshul Gupta on Friday.

Talking to reporters, Gupta said that this was a “first-of-its kind initiative by any government organisation in the country”.

NF Railway plans to open more such tea stalls at other railway stations in the region, he said.

Associate vice chairman of the Assam Transgender Welfare Board Swati Bidhan Baruah said that she was hopeful that more trans people will be rehabilitated in the days to come, under various government schemes.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The Centre had last year approved a comprehensive scheme Support for Marginalised Individuals for Livelihood and Enterprise’ which includes a sub-scheme for rehabilitation and welfare of transgender people.

Also Read | Guwahati to get Vande Bharat train service after Howrah-NJP success

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









