Assam: 8-year-old boy stabbed to death in Silchar over land dispute

Silchar: An eight-year-old boy was killed by a man wielding a sharp weapon in the town of Silchar in southern Assam on Saturday.

According to reports, the gruesome incident occurred on Water Works Road in Silchar on Saturday afternoon.

Ayan Manjur Barbhuiya, who was outside his home with his mother, was attacked by Appu Mazumder with a sharp weapon, causing critical injuries. Ayan was bleeding profusely and was rushed by his family members and local residents to Silchar Medical College and Hospital, where he was immediately admitted to the pediatric intensive care unit. Despite being put on a ventilator for some time, he did not survive and passed away around 2:50 pm.

According to local residents, Ayan’s father Monjurul Barbhuiya had a land dispute with Appu Mazumder’s father Alauddin Mazumder, and it is presumed that Appu attacked or killed Ayan in anger to teach Alauddin a lesson.

Following the incident, tensions rose in the Water Works Road area and the nearby vicinity. Large numbers of security personnel were deployed in the area to prevent any further violence. The superintendent of police for Cachar, N. Mahatto, arrived at the scene and spoke to local people about the incident.

Mahatto told reporters that the attacker, Appu, who fled the scene after the incident, was later arrested, and the matter was being investigated from various angles. The police are also probing if anyone else was involved in the crime.

Ayan’s father Monjurul Barbhuiya alleged that Alauddin and his three sons, including Appu and his two brothers, had threatened him with dire consequences in connection with the land dispute. Monjurul also claimed that he had informed the police about the threats to his family and requested police protection, but no action was taken. However, SP Mahatto did not comment on the allegations made by Monjurul.

Expressing his sorrow, the SP stated that it was unfortunate that a child had been stabbed to death. “The family is now in shock and has suffered an irreparable loss. The matter will be thoroughly investigated, and every individual involved in the crime will be punished severely,” the SP said.

