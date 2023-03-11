DOOM DOOMA: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday shared photos of two tigers trapped by hidden cameras days after an eviction drive at Burachapori Reserve Forest in Assam’s Sonitpur district.
Taking to the tweeter, the chief minister wrote, “The Big Cat comes back home! Beautiful sightings of not just one but two majestic tigers by our camera traps days after an eviction drive at Burachapori RF. (7th & 9th March).”
We are committed to reclaiming the land which rightfully belongs to Assam’s diverse flaura and fauna, he said.
On February 14, the district administration carried out an eviction drive to clear illegal encroachments in Burha Chapori Wildlife Sanctuary. The drive was carried out to free nearly 1,892 hectares of land from encroachers.
On February 16, CM Sarma lauded the State government’s effort to clear illegal encroachment from the Burachapori wildlife sanctuary and said that the move bore fruit as an elephant visited the evicted areas.
Sarma further called the development an ”encouraging sight” and informed that over 2,000 hectares of land were cleared in the last three days.
”An encouraging sight! Our efforts to clear encroachment from Burhachapori WLS bore fruit almost instantaneously as a jumbo visited the evicted areas this evening. Over 2,000-HA land was cleared in Siali, Lathimari & other WLS areas in past 3 days without any untoward incident,” Sarma tweeted.
