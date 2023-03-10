Assam: Opposition members disrupt Guv speech over Maha MLA's 'dog meat eating' remark

Guwahati: Opposition legislators on Friday disrupted Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria‘s speech in the assembly over a Maharashtra MLA’s remarks about purported dog meat eating habits of people of the northeastern state.

Kataria had to restrict his speech to 15 minutes on the first day of the budget session, as the opposition MLAs stood up and shouted slogans, seeking to know what action has been taken against the legislator.

आज मुझे वर्ष 2023-24 के लिए असम विधान सभा के वार्षिक बजट सत्र में भाषण प्रदान करने का सुअवसर प्राप्त हुआ। मेरा पूर्ण विश्वास है कि यह बजट असम के हर वर्ग के लोगों की आकांक्षाओं को पूरा करने के साथ-साथ प्रदेश में चल रही विकास यात्रा को अधिक बल देगा।@himantabiswa @BiswajitDaimar5 pic.twitter.com/m4wzaiYk7S — Gulab Chand Kataria (@Gulab_kataria) March 10, 2023

MLA Bachchu Kadu had reportedly proposed in the Maharashtra Assembly that stray dogs be sent to Assam to control their rising population, as they are consumed by locals in the northeastern state.

Congress MLA Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha raised the matter as Kataria began to speak. Independent legislator Akhil Gogoi also maintained that the issue should feature in the governor’s speech.

As the opposition MLAs continued to disrupt proceedings, Kataria concluded his speech barely half way into it.

