Assam on growth trajectory with insurgency on ebb: Governor

Guwahati: Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Friday said the state was on a trajectory of development, with the government focusing on all-round and inclusive growth.

From controlling insurgency and law and order problems, improving fiscal health to creating employment avenues, the government is working towards realising the full potential of the state, the governor said in his customary address to the assembly on the first day of the budget session.

“Till a few years ago, violence and insurgency were the order of the day in the state,” Kataria said.

With the committed efforts of the Central government, all major insurgent groups have either laid down arms or joined the dialogue process, and the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958, which was in force for the last three decades, has been withdrawn from 24 districts and one sub-division of Assam, the governor said.

Mentioning the recently launched operation against child marriage, Kataria said 2,789 persons have been arrested in such cases since February 3.

The government, he said, will come up with a relief and rehabilitation package for the victims of child marriage.

The governor also mentioned the government’s successful operations against drugs, human trafficking and poaching, among other crimes.

On the financial health of the state, Kataria said the government has incurred expenditure of Rs 1,03,00 crore till February this year in the current fiscal, with the state being able to cross the Rs 1 lakh crore budget expenditure for the first time in 2022-23.

“My government is confident of scripting new history this year with GSDP crossing Rs 5 lakh crore,” he added.

The government has been focusing on policy and institutional reforms harmonised with investments in related sectors with a target to boost trade, increase investments, generate jobs and increase resilience to frequent and severe climate-related shocks, Kataria said.

He mentioned various initiatives of the state government such as Mission Basundhara and Mission Bhumiputra, through which online citizen-centric services are being provided to ensure faster delivery and transparency.

The governor said that while the government is working to deliver on the promise of generating one lakh jobs, it is also focusing on creating self-employment opportunities for the youth.

He also mentioned the government’s focus on the cultural arena, which has led to the recognition of the state government’s efforts to encourage people to write about legendary Ahom general Lachit Barphukan.

A compilation of over 42 lakh essays on the valiant Ahom general has been recognised by Guinness World Records as the “largest online photo album of handwritten notes”

Kataria said a mega Bihu dance performance will be held on April 14, which will be an attempt to enter the folk dance into the record books.

The royal burial mounds of the Ahoms, Maidams’, in Charaideo, are the country’s sole nomination for consideration as UNESCO World Heritage Site this year, which has further boosted the state’s image globally, he added.

Government schemes in various sectors like education, health, women and child welfare were also highlighted by the governor.

