A cycle ride to commemorate International Women’s Day along with Holi was organised on March 8, 2023, in Guwahati. About 80 cyclists from across the city and different cycling groups took part in the ride.

The ride was flagged off by special guests Arjuna awardee Nayanmoni Saikia along with well-known Assamese and Mising singer Tarulata Kutum.

Saikia is currently serving as the Deputy Superintendent of Police in Assam Police, a position she was bestowed by the Assam government after her splendid performance at the Commonwealth Games Lawn Bowl event held in 2022. At the event, she won a gold medal with her team of four.

Kutum works in the Assam Forest Department and has carved a niche for herself in the entertainment industry as a versatile singer with several Assamese and Mising language songs to her name.

Addressing the cyclists, Nayanmoni Saikia, while thanking the organisers and male participants, said, “Respect for women should not be just on one special day of the year, it should be there all day and every day.”

Cycle rides to celebrate International Women’s Day have been celebrated regularly since 2021 under the initiative of Modern Bikes cycle store at Panbazar.

The cycle ride was flagged off from Modern Bikes cycle store in Panbazar. The cyclists rode to a picnic spot near Soonsali near IOC Sector 1 where they played some fun games. Later they rode to Sundarpur near Assam State Zoo where they were provided with a sumptuous breakfast at the premises of the newly opened De KAV restaurant, opposite Bharat Petroleum.

