Assam: Two cybercriminals arrested in Morigaon
Representational image

Morigaon: Two alleged cybercriminals were arrested in Assam’s Morigaon district, police said on Wednesday.

The apprehensions have taken the total number of arrests of cybercriminals in the district to 38 in the last three months.

The accused, who were nabbed in Moirabari area on Tuesday, extracted from the internet details of people and businesses with good CIBIL scores and used the information to make fake documents to seek loans from finance firms, Morigaon Additional Superintendent of Police Samiran Baishya told PTI.

They have duped private financial firms of lakhs of rupees, the ASP said.

He said a crackdown on cybercrime in the district is underway since December last year and 38 people have been arrested so far.

