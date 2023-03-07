Silchar: In a notification, Assam’s Board of Secondary Education (SEBA) has ordered re-examination for 760 students of the centre at JR Higher Secondary School, Ganirgram, Cachar after reports of mass cheating surfaced last week.

On Friday, several videos went viral over social media showing people leaping the school boundary to distribute cheating material to the exam-appearing candidates inside.

An order issued by the SEBA on Monday stated that during the examination of English subject held on March 3, a section of candidates of centre no. B23-0138, J R Higher Secondary School, Ganirgram of Cachar district was reported to have used unfair means during examination hours.

“The sanctity of the examination in this examination centre was compromised due to such malpractices adopted in the centre, hence, all the 760 students of that particular centre have to re-appear for English subject, in the Compartmental Examination, 2023 to be held in due course. The answer scripts of the students of J R Higher Secondary School, Ganirgram of English subject held on March 3, 2023, shall not be evaluated,” the order stated.

The decision came after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took cognizance of the incident and directed the State Education Board to take action against the examination centers where paper leak incidents are taking place.

Five persons were also arrested earlier by Cachar Police in this regard after analysing the viral videos.

Meanwhile, on the second day of the exam, the question paper for the Mathematics subject was allegedly leaked in Cachar district. The incident happened at a centre in Daloogram.

However, sources mentioned that it was a matter of cheating and not a “leak” as the paper was circulated after the start of the examination.

Immediately after the report, Cachar DC Rohan Kumar Jha and Cachar SP Numal Mahatta rushed to the examination centre. Several cheats and mobile phones were seized thereafter.

