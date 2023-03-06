Mumbai: In a bid to promote Assam as the most film tourism-friendly state that facilitates single-window clearances for shooting movies, the Assam tourism Department conducted a roadshow at the Grand Hyatt hotel in Mumbai.

Top officials of the Assam Tourism Development Corporation (ATDC) and Assam tourism department were present at the event, among others.

The ATDC and Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) also signed an MoU for cross promotion of tourism in both the states.

In his welcome speech, ATDC chairman Rituparna Baruah invited tourists to visit Assam, promising it to be an experience of a lifetime.

Assam Tourism minister Jayanta Malla Baruah said, “We are putting a lot of effort into promoting film tourism in the state and making it the most film tourism-friendly state by facilitating shooting permissions with single-window clearances for film projects and providing necessary support to attract filmmakers. Assam, which is well connected to any part of the country with excellent road infrastructure and peaceful conditions, is known for spiritual, wildlife, river and adventure tourism.”

Managing Director of ATDC, Kumar Padmapani Bora said, “Assam’s tourism sector has recorded 511% and 763% growth in domestic and foreign tourists’ inflow, respectively, in 2022 compared to 2021 as per January 2023 data. In Assam’s New Tourism Policy, special focus has been given on EoDB and facilitating single window clearance for film tourism. We are going to implement the policy aggressively and promote Assam as the ultimate film tourism destination in consultation with the film fraternity and tourism stakeholders. With New Tourism Policy 2022, prepared in consultation of World Bank and with Assam’s constant endeavour towards promoting private investments in tourism sector, government has signed mega hospitality projects by renowned groups like Tata, Hyatt in places like Kaziranga, Manas etc. Assam has recently granted Industry status to Tourism sector, which would certainly be a major boost for private investments into the State.”

Renowned actor Adil Hussain, who belongs to Assam, was also present at the event. Hailing this step of the Assam government, he said, “I am so very pleased that Government of Assam, specially the Department of Tourism, is taking the much-awaited and much-needed initiative for putting Assam on the map of film shooting tourism.”

The roadshow started with a video presentation of an overview of tourism in Assam, showcasing the iconic destinations, how they can be enjoyed by tourists.

Chunky Panday, Patralekha and other film personalities were also present at the event.

The event also provided an opportunity to discuss issues related to sustainable development and conservation of natural resources in Assam along with discussions on how to build on the state’s tourism potential, as well as promote the region as an attractive destination for international tourists.

