Assam: 2 arrested with drugs worth Rs 9 crore in Nagaon
drugs seized in Nagaon

Guwahati: Two persons were arrested with drugs worth over Rs 9 crore in Assam’s Nagaon district, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday.

The seizure was made from a vehicle in the Jakhalabandha area, he said.

“In a huge catch, @nagaonpolice intercepted a vehicle near Jakhalabandha and seized 18.270 kg Morphine (approx market value Rs 9.13 cr) hidden in its secret chamber. Two accused have been apprehended,” Sarma tweeted.

