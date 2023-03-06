Assam: 2 arrested with drugs worth Rs 9 crore in Nagaon

Guwahati: Two persons were arrested with drugs worth over Rs 9 crore in Assam’s Nagaon district, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday.

The seizure was made from a vehicle in the Jakhalabandha area, he said.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

“In a huge catch, @nagaonpolice intercepted a vehicle near Jakhalabandha and seized 18.270 kg Morphine (approx market value Rs 9.13 cr) hidden in its secret chamber. Two accused have been apprehended,” Sarma tweeted.

#AssamAgainstDrugs



In a huge catch, @nagaonpolice intercepted a vehicle near Jakhalabandha and seized 18.270 kg Morphine (approx market value Rs 9.13 cr) hidden in its secret chamber. Two accused have been apprehended.



Excellent work @assampolice.@DGPAssamPolice pic.twitter.com/m7bHer9Qr7 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) March 6, 2023

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









