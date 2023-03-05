Guwahati: In today’s time, education about nature and sustainability has become a necessity for the long-term growth of children and their successful future. To build a resilient and positive environment for children and young people, it has become crucial to connect them to nature.

With a focus on building environmental awareness and knowledge, developing the requisite capacity and skills and enabling action for conservation, WWF-India launched its whole school programme – Ek Prithvi, in 2016. The programme has reached out to 11 states and empowered over 1,45,200 students since.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

On 4th March 2023, in the 2nd Ek Prithvi Model School at Cotton Collegiate Govt. HS School, Kamrup Metro, an activity room was inaugurated followed by the teacher /educators orientation program as the first step for this school in association with WWF-India.

During the pandemic, Ek Prithvi went digital with the “One Earth One Home” programme and touched millions of students in 16 States/UTs in 10 languages and reached all districts of Assam with support from the Dept. of Elementary Education of Assam government.

Ek Prithvi Assam program with 10 schools in Morigaon district started in 2019 in partnership with SCERT, Government of Assam. WWF-India’s Assam 1st Ek Prithvi Model School is at Lokapriya GNB Secondary School at Pobitora, Morigaon where the activity room was set up in Feb 2022.

Amir Hussain, AES, Deputy Director of Elementary Education inaugurated the activity room in presence of the State Coordinator, WWF-India Assam State Office, Archita Baruah Bhattacharyya; Balay Kr. Borah, Principal, Cotton Collegiate Govt HS School; Tapashi Sarma, District program officer, TT &P, Samagra Shiksha, Kamrup Metro and Kakumani Hazarika, DPO Special Trainee. Prof. Ranjit Chowdhury, WWF Assam Sr. Advisor, was among some of the dignitaries who graced the event.

The launch was followed by the lighting of lamp along with guru bandana and Ek Prithvi Anthem. The officials appreciated the activity room and said it will help other schools also to come and experience various environmental education.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The inauguration ceremony was later followed by teacher orientation where the teachers participated along with the principals of the schools.

Archita Baruah Bhattacharyya delivered the welcome address and explained the various work done by WWF India with glimpses of Ek Prithvi Assam.

Amir Hussain in his words praised the initiative of WWF-India towards the goal of sustainability and expressed his hope that the activity room will positively impact the student’s as well as the teacher’s life. The orientation programme was conducted by the state coordinator of WWF-India AAPSO in an interactive way.

Also Read | Assam Silsako eviction: Forum terms move ‘biased’ against indigenous people

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









