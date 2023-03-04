Knowledge is instrument for peace, progress: Bodoland declaration

Guwahati: The first Bodoland International Knowledge Festival has unanimously adopted a declaration stating that knowledge is the instrument to usher in a peaceful, smart and green Bodoland.

According to a statement, the declaration was jointly signed by Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) chief Pramod Boro and Bodoland University vice-chancellor Laishram Ladu Singh at the festival, which concluded on Thursday.

The BTR is an elected autonomous body created under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution for the Bodo dominated areas of Assam.

The declaration was proclaimed to be the principal foundational document to guide the evolution of the BTR and its people to the next level of progress and prosperity while underlining knowledge as the instrument to usher in a peaceful, smart, and green Bodoland, the statement said.

The declaration is based on a set of 10 articles that define the principles, objectives and long-term goals related to the enhancement of knowledge.

Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Rameswar Teli, Assam minister Urkhao Gwra Brahma and Padma Shri awardee and internationally acclaimed writer Arup Kumar Dutta were among a host of dignitaries present on the occasion.

The declaration stipulates the establishment of a Bodoland International Knowledge Centre, School of Peace and Happiness Studies, and supplementary research grants for international higher education one each in Liberal Arts, Royal Sciences and Commerce, among others, the statement said.

The festival, inaugurated by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, spanned over four days and had 16 invited talks, 17 panel discussions and presentation of papers on 17 thematic areas.

