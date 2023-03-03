Tripura, Nagaland poll victory affirmation of people's resolve to prosper: Himanta

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Thursday described the party’s victory in Tripura and Nagaland as “affirmation” of the northeast region’s resolve to progress on the path paved by the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He termed the BJP’s poll result in Meghalaya, where the party could win only two seats though it will remain a part of the next government, a “humbling experience”.

“BJP’s win in Tripura & Nagaland is an affirmation of North East’s continued resolve to prosper on the path paved by vision of Hon PM @narendramodi Ji. The future is glorious & safe. Much gratitude to @JPNadda Ji for his continued guidance,” Sarma tweeted.

In Tripura, BJP won 32 seats and its ally, the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura, one, cruising past the half-way mark of 31 to retain power.

The saffron party bagged 12 seats in Nagaland, while its partner Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) won 25 seats in the 60-member Assembly, and the alliance will continue in power.

“Meghalaya’s verdict has been humbling! Heartening that more people have posed their faith in us and helped us improve our vote share than last elections. It strengthens our resolve to continue to serve people with more conviction driven by vision of PM Shri @narendramodi Ji,” Sarma added on Twitter.

The BJP will be a part of the NPP-led government in Meghalaya, as Conrad K Sangma is poised to continue as the chief minister, with his party emerging as the single-largest one in the state, clinching 26-seats in the 60-member House.

Sarma said Sangma has spoken to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and “sought his support and blessings in forming the new government”.

