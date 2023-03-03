Guwahati: Set to play two of their home matches at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, the Rajasthan Royals on Friday announced that pre-registration for tickets to its home matches is live, and accordingly fans can pre-register themselves to attain prior access to the sale of tickets before it is opened for the general public.

With four weeks remaining for the start of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season, the 2022 finalists have joined hands with BookMyShow as its ticketing partner. The Rajasthan Royals are scheduled to play the remaining five of their home games of the 2023 season at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

“Fans will be able to log onto Rajasthan Royals’ website, or BookMyShow’s app or website, and register themselves for a chance to attain prior access to the sale of tickets as and when they are available. Fans who register in the next few days will hold edge over the general public as BookMyShow will open sale of tickets to the pre-registered fans first for a limited period before opening it for the general public,” the Royals said in a statement.

“The pricing of tickets for all matches will be made available in due time,” the statement added.

The Sanju Samson-led franchise will play two home matches on April 5 (against Punjab Kings) and April 8 (against Delhi Capitals) at the Assam Cricket Association Stadium, Barsapara here, before moving to their permanent base in the Pink City. While the match against Punjab Kings will be an evening affair, the Royals will take on the Capitals in an afternoon game on April 8, in a weekend double-header.

In Jaipur, the inaugural IPL champions will host Lucknow SuperGiants on April 19, Chennai Super Kings on April 27, Gujarat Titans on May 5, Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 7, and Royal Challengers Bangalore on May 14.

