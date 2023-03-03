Kokrajhar: The capacity of Bongaigaon Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd, a part of Indian Oil, in Assam’s Chirang district will be expanded to five million metric tonne per annum from the existing 2.7 MMTPA, Union Minister Rameswar Teli said.

The Bodoland Territorial Council, led by Pramod Boro, has already allotted 500 bighas of land, out of the required 1,200 bighas for the expansion project, he said at the valedictory session of the first Bodoland Knowledge Festival here on Thursday.

He urged the council to allot the remaining required land so that the expansion work can be expedited.

”The expansion of BRPL will not only enhance the capacity of the refinery but also provide a massive employment opportunity along with economic benefits for the region,” Teli, the union minister of state for petroleum, said.

An Army school at Bijni in Chirang district was under construction for which the BTR government has already allotted land and it will be built at an estimated cost of Rs 16 crore by the central government, he said.

Assam’s Numaligarh Refinery has already sanctioned Rs 1.9 crore under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Teli added.

The petroleum ministry has also initiated a survey for the installation of 10 more petrol pumps by BPCL at various places in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), he said.

The ministry will also install an LPG bottling plant at a cost of Rs 500 crore in Komardanga area of Chirang district in BTR for which the required land has been already allotted.

This will create the facility for storing 10,57,352 MT gas and provide supply to adjoining districts, he said.

