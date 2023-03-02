Guwahati: Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Samagra Shiksha, Assam, (SSA) under the Rashtriya Avishkar Abhiyan of the Ministry of Education to develop students’ affinity towards science. develop scientific temper among School Students

The MoU was signed between Prof. Vimal Katiyar, Dean, Research and Development, IIT Guwahati, and Mr Sanjoy Dutta, ACS, Executive Director, Samagra Shiksha, Assam.

Speaking about IIT Guwahati’s collaboration with Samagra Shiksha, Assam, Prof. Parameswar K. Iyer, Officiating Director, IIT Guwahati, said, “IIT Guwahati is glad to contribute in the area focusing on the development of scientific temper among school students. Under the Rashtriya Avishkar Abhiyan of the Ministry of Education, the IIT Guwahati is collaborating with other institutes of higher education in the state for mentoring higher secondary schools across Assam.”

This partnership will promote various state-level activities in state-run schools in Assam for secondary students. The planned activities include a state-level quiz competition, state-level science and maths olympiad, mentoring 330 schools across Assam, Science and Maths Club Formation in 330 schools across Assam and state-level Children’s Science Exhibition.

According to the MOU, IIT Guwahati will prepare a roadmap and activity calendar for the implementation of tinkering labs across all districts in the state of Assam.

The roadmap will include activities such as initiating online registration of all nominated students and teachers, hosting participants during Children’s Science Congress, providing logistical and technical support to the participating schools, developing an online portal for monitoring and progress showcase of all Rashtriya Avishkar Abhiyan initiatives in Assam and networking with other higher education institutes for mentoring support.

On the occasion of National Science Day on February 28, 2023, IIT Guwahati launched an online quiz competition, which saw participation of 5,000 students from 33 districts in Assam. The quiz covered a wide range of topics including Science and Technology, History, Geography, Culture, Sports, Business, and Current Affairs. The top-performing students from each district will be invited to participate in the final round of the competition in the first week of March 2023.

Furthermore, IIT Guwahati has collaborated with the Assam government on several projects aimed at promoting the overall development of the region. This recent initiative involving SSA and IIT Guwahati under the Rashtriya Avishkar Abhiyan of the Ministry of Education is expected to create new opportunities for higher secondary education in the state of Assam.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati, established in 1994, completed 25 years of glorious existence in 2019. At present, the Institute has eleven departments, seven inter-disciplinary academic centres and five schools covering all the major engineering, science, healthcare, management and humanities disciplines, offering BTech, BDes, MA, MDes, MTech, MSc, MBA and PhD programmes. The institute offers a residential campus to 435 faculty members and more than 8,000 students at present.

IIT Guwahati has retained the 7th position among the best engineering institutions in the country and the 8th position in the ‘Overall’ Category in the ‘India Rankings 2022’ declared by the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) of the Union Ministry of Education.

IIT Guwahati is the only academic institution in India that occupied a place among the top 100 world universities – under 50 years of age – ranked by London-based Times Higher Education (THE) in 2014 and continues to maintain its superior position even today in various International Rankings. IIT Guwahati gained a rank of 37 globally in the ‘Research Citations per Faculty’ category and an overall 384 rank in the QS World University Rankings 2023 released recently.

Among other frontier areas of research and innovation, IIT Guwahati is working towards augmenting critical science research initiatives in Genomics, Developmental Biology, Health Care and Bioinformatics and Flexible Electronics, among numerous other areas.

