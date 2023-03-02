Guwahati: A team from the Assam directorate of vigilance and anti-corruption laid a trap in the office of the circle officer, Sonapur revenue circle, on Thursday and arrested a lat mandal and his driver in a bribery case.

“A complaint was received at the directorate of vigilance and anti-corruption, Assam, alleging that Rajesh Roy, lat mandal, office of the circle officer, Sonapur, had demanded Rs 18,000 as bribe from the complainant in the name of processing land sale permission of the complainant,” an official statement issued here on Thursday.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached the directorate for taking necessary legal action against the public servants.

“Accordingly, a trap was laid by a team from the directorate of vigilance and anti-corruption, Assam, in the office of the circle officer, Sonapur revenue circle. Rantu Kalita, personal driver of lat mandal Rajesh Roy was caught red handed at 12:30pm while accepting a bribe of Rs 14,000 as part of the demanded bribe in conspiracy with lat mandal Roy,” the statement said.

The bribe money has been recovered from the possession of Rantu Kalita and has been seized accordingly in presence of witnesses.

“In the same trap operation, Roy has also been apprehended for demanding the bribe from the complainant and conspiring with his personal driver Rantu Kalita for getting the illegal gratification received from the complainant. Subsequently, both of them have been arrested by the team after getting sufficient evidence,” the statement said.

In this connection, a case has been registered at ACB police station on Thursday vide ACB police station case number 05/2023 under Section 120(B) of IPC, read with 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018) against Rajesh Roy and Rantu Kalita.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Further, total cash amounting Rs 1,26,900 has been recovered during further search from the place of occurrence (Sonapur revenue circle office complex) and seized accordingly Rs. 95,500 recovered from the private car of the accused lat mandal, and Rs 14,900 and Rs 16,500 recovered from the wallets of Roy and Kalita respectively.

Necessary legal follow up action is underway.

The arrests come just two days after a similar trap was laid at the office of the inspector of drugs in Goalpara by a vigilance and anti-corruption directorate on Tuesday afternoon and two employees were arrested in a bribery case.

Also Read | ‘Historic day’ for Northeast: Amit Shah on assembly poll results



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









